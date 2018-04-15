Two years of Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan: Six lesser-known facts about the film
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- India lodges protest over Pakistan preventing Sikh pilgrims from meeting Indian High Commissioner
- SportsIndia's medal tally at CWG 2018: Bettering Glasgow haul, athletes win 66 medals in Gold Coast
- Indian Express Group launches ieBangla.com
- CitiesAt least 50 shanties gutted in major fire in Rohingya shelter in Delhi
- Arun Jaitley takes oath as Rajya Sabha member
- EntertainmentVijay had plans to enter politics before Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan: SA Chandrasekhar
- EntertainmentExclusive | Avengers Infinity War actor Benedict Cumberbatch: I get drawn towards outsider sort of characters
- EntertainmentSumeet Vyas on his English Vinglish co-star Sridevi: It is a well-deserved National Award
- EntertainmentPawan Kalyan to Sri Reddy: For justice, go to courts, not TV channels
- SportsIPL 2018 Live Score RCB vs RR Live
- SportsSaina beats Sindhu to claim second CWG gold
- SportsSaina slams critics after winning gold
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks, could be codenamed 'Crown': Report
- TechnologyWhatsApp Android beta 2.18.109 timestamp bug fixed with latest update
- TechnologyXiaomi CEO Lei Jun spotted wearing unannounced fitness tracker, likely to be the Mi Band 3