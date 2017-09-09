Shah Rukh Khan, Esha Deol and other guests at Hema Malini’s Indo-Georgian Dance Fusion

Synergy is an Indo-Georgian Dance Fusion programme which was organised by Hema Malini on Friday in Mumbai. The event had been attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Ashutosh Gowariker, Govinda,Esha Deol and husband Bharat Thaktani, and many more. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who attended Hema Malini's gala event Synergy, says that the actress-politician constantly thinks out of the box. "Hema Malini constantly thinks out of the box. She always comes out with lot of synergy and that's why I feel she named her unique programme as Synergy."

Speaking about the excitement for the show and Shah Rukh Khan presenting it, Hema Malini said, "I am feeling really happy that many people from the film industry have come for this programme. I am quite sure that people will appreciate this show because it's a different kind of fusion. We have invited almost 40 Georgian dancers and 30 artists from India. Shah Rukh is presenting the show and that is also the highlight of the programme."

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted at the event.

Her daughter Esha Deol was also present at the event and she said that the show is a tribute to their grandmother Jaya Chakravarthy.

"This is something which we have been doing from past 12 years. It's a tribute to my grandmother, Jaya Chakravarthy so it was earlier named as 'Jaya Smriti' but this year it became 'Synergy' because we collaborated with Georgian dancers," Esha Deol said.