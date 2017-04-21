Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana visits Karan Johar’s twins, Disha Patani dances to Justin Beiber’s tunes

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who treated us to films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was spotted at the Mumbai airport. He recently gave an interview to Barkha Dutt in which he said he doesn't hate Kangana Ranaut and neither does she hate him. In fact, he promised to invite her to the next party he hosts. Meanwhile, we saw Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Sidharth Malhotra earlier paying him and his twins Roohi and Yash a visit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sidharth Malhotra had made his debut in Karan Johar's film, Student of the Year, alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He worked with Karan Johar's production house again in 2016's Kapoor and Sons. He will soon be working with Manoj Bajpayee for a thriller film Aiyaari, where he will be seen in a different character. All this while he has been known as one of the chocolate boys of Bollywood, this film might turn out to be the turning point in his career. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana, who shares a close bond with Karan Johar was spotted near his house. While Suhana is inclined to a career in films, superstar daddy has been very strict about his kids completing their education first. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Disha Patani launched a limited edition capsule collection of Justin Beiber. The brand is gearing up for the Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour India 2017 and wanted to give fans a tangible and fashionable way to show their love for the Baby singe ahead of his first tour in the country. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Disha Patani was spotted grooving to the beats of Beiber's music. "I am waiting. I am trying for the passes," she said when asked if she has purchased the tickets for the concert. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )