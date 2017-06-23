Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan attend Tubelight screening, Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur adds glam

Tubelight starring Salman Khan has finally released today amid much fanfare. Shah Rukh Khan, who has a cameo in Salman Khan's film, caught the screening yesterday with his daughter Suhana Khan. In fact, SRK was one of the first few stars to arrive at the screening. The actor was also accompanied by his Jab Harry Met Sejal director Imtiaz Ali. Among other celebrities that attended the screening were Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Suniel Shetty, Kabir Khan and Iulia Vantur. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan, who stole the limelight at Gauri Khan's first designed restaurant launch recently, chose a more casual outfit for the evening. Shabana Azmi recently praised Suhana after she saw a glimpse of her work. "Mark my words #SuhanaKhan is going to be a seriously good actor. I’ve watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific. Bless her," Shabana wrote on Twitter. The way Suhana is accompanying Shah Rukh to several events, is it already a signal of her making a Bollywood debut soon? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan arrived at the screening with friend Preity Zinta. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vântur was also spotted at the screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Tubelight child actor Matin Rey Tangu waved at cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Director Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur smiled for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sohail Khan who is playing Salman's on-screen brother in the film was also present. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui also attended the screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)