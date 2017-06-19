Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter​ Suhana snatched the limelight from Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor at Gauri Khan’s starry restaurant launch

Shah Rukh Khan's beautiful wife Gauri Khan took her first design venture for a restaurant--ARTH. This latest dining destination in Bandra saw its grand launch on Sunday, June 18. Sonam Kapoor, father Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Malaika Arora, sister Amrita Arora, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sohail Khan, and many more became a part of the launch of this restaurant. But the limelight of the event was obliviously grabbed by Shah Rukh Khan who looked dapper, and his stunning daughter Suhana Khan. The doting father was protective and was seen all by Suhana's side as they arrived for the launch event. Scroll on to see more. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan was seen taking good care of his young and beautiful daughter Suhana. She is just 17-year-old but in all her public appearances so far, she has proved that she is just not like any other star kid. While we await to see SRK and Gauri's son Aryan Khan joining​ Bollywood, it won't be wrong to expect Suhana too in the industry, to spread her charm she has received from this daddy cool.

SRK and Suhana Khan posed for photos and were all smiles.

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen along with his friends Faran Khan and Anil Kapoor, at the launch.

Though a clear picture of Gauri Khan was missing, she was captured from a distance. She was all smiles. Gauri knows what she's doing. Gauri Khan, who has a degree in history and arts, discovered that design was her true calling when she was redecorating her sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, which obviously needs no introduction.

SRK's Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt also came at Arth's launch, along with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra. Though the two came separately​, they were seen leaving together. Not the miss the two were twinning too, to some extent.

But the best example of twinning came from BFFs Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Gauri and SRK's good friends Shweta Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora were also here.