Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was recently honoured at the 24th Crystal Awards by World Economic Forum with legends of the entertainment industry, singer Sir Elton John and Hollywood actor Cate Blanchett. And he could not have been happier. But one cannot really blame him. Receiving such a prestigious award and sharing the stage with other legends could do that to you. But while in Davos, Switzerland, for the ceremony, the actor couldn't help but strike his signature SRK pose. Shah Rukh posted a picture of himself on Twitter, where he was seen surrounded by lovely snow-capped mountains.