  • Shah Rukh Khan breaking the dahi handi to Shilpa Shetty’s outing with family, this is how Bollywood celebrated Janmashtami

Published on August 16, 2017 9:27 pm
    The festival fever has started and celebrities have begun planning out about their celebrations. Recently the festival of Janmashtami happened and here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Hema Malini decided to celebrate. We got a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan breaking the Dahi Handi. Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her son and husband, and Hema Malini spent the day with her family. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Shah Rukh Khan, whose recent release Jab Harry Met Sejal has met with a negative response from critics and audience alike was spotted breaking a dahi handa. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    We are not sure where exactly Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Janmashtami but it sure looked like he had a lot of fun. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and Viaan were spotted celebrating the occasion together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    The three of them seemed the enjoy each other's company, especially little Viaan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Hema Malini was spotted with her daughter Esha Deol and son-in-law Bharat Takhtani. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Mommy-to-be Esha Deol was as graceful as ever. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

