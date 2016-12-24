Shah Rukh Khan attended party at Alia Bhatt’s house. But why is he hiding his face?

Shah Rukh Khan is known to be a man who speaks his heart out. He is upfront, bold and not to forget witty. He always has a smile and quotable quot to offer when faced with the media. That is why we were taken by surprise when he kept his face hidden from the camera when he along with other Bollywood celebs headed to Alia Bhatt's house for a party. Well, going by the recent pics, from Alia Bhatt's new pad where the Dear Zindagi actor hosted a party, SRK was very much in attendance but for some reason, not ready to pose. Now, what did we ever do, Mr Khan? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ali Bhatt recently moved into her own pad with sister Shaheen. Designed in New York loft style, the house is the personal space for the two sisters and yet not too far away from their parents' house. The party seems to be celebrating this as well as the successful year Alia has had. It is obvious that her Dear Zindagi co-star would be a part of the celebration. However, his refusal to face the cameras left us bemused. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

SRK was accompanied by two other guests in the car. While one lady smiled, the other followed SRK's example and hid her face. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Actor Imran khan and his wife Avantika Malik were also seen at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Director Ayan Mukherjee also seen arriving for the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)