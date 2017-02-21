Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Rekha vote in BMC polls 2017. Varun Dhawan’s name goes missing

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is one of the most important elections of the city which often faces the least turn outs, mostly because people are unaware of that it is one of the most important election that matters on a very basic level. It is this election that determines the party that is going to mend the condition of your neighbourhood. However, Bollywood could not be held guilty of shirking their duty. From Shah Rukh Khan to Anushka Sharma, from John Abraham to Rekha, the fraternity was seen in large numbers at the pooling booths. There was a misfire as well when Varun Dhawan reached the polling booth but his name was missing from voters' list.

Bollywood actor John Abraham and actor Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao were spotted posing for a velfie together. John, also took to Twitter and said, "Cast your vote..I cast mine!! #BMCElections2017." Aamir was missing from the picture as he is not in India at present. Being public figures of the city (and of the nation to an extent) it was essential that they endorse the importance of one of the least significant but equally important elections in the city. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at a poll booth. In May, he will be seen in his biopic. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted entering a poll booth. The actor is yet to share the picture of his inked finger. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma posed for a velfie on Twitter and wrote, "Started my morning by casting my http://vote.Voting is our duty towards our country & its progress.Pls go out&vote #VoteKarMaharashtra."

Rekha was spotted coming out from a poll booth. While the veteran actor refused to talk, she happily showed off her index finger.

"Done voting. Please exercise your right & go vote!," wrote Shraddha Kapoor after she voted.

"V O T E " was the best thing Ranveer Singh could come up with. The actor came to cast his vote with his father.

" Time to vote, time to bring about a change, we have voted for a better #Mumbai , have you? #BMCelection #MumbaikarVoteKar," wrote Vivek Oberoi,

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director, Zoya Akhtar, was spotted at a polling centre too.

Gulzar got inked too. He said he was happy to see the voter turnout at the polling station. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Salim Khan and Arbaz Khan stepped out to vote. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)