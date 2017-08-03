Latest News

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali take a chopper ride

Published on August 3, 2017 8:14 pm
    Remember in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham when Shah Rukh Khan jumped off from a helicopter to meet his family? Let's just say he had a similar moment today when he came for the promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal at a college in Gurgaon. He was accompanied by Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali. To quote Kajol,"Wadi log wadi baatein". (Source: Photo by APH images, Varinder Chawla )

    The three were spotted waving at fans (Source: Photo by APH images, Varinder Chawla )

    Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Imitiaz Ali sure have adopted unique strategies to promote Jab Harry Met Sejal. (Source: Photo by APH images, Varinder Chawla )

    They later posed for the photographers. (Source: Photo by APH images, Varinder Chawla )

    Meanwhile in Mumbai, Taapsee Pannu was spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by APH images, Varinder Chawla )

    With hits in her kitty, Taapsee Pannu had an incredible first half of 2017. (Source: Photo by APH images, Varinder Chawla )

