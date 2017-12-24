From Amitabh Bachchan playing KBC with the Ambanis to Shah Rukh Khan’s charismatic presence on stage, RIL 40 was star-studded
No Comments.
Best of Express
- RK Nagar election result LIVE UPDATES: No sign of AIADMK comeback, Dinakaran doubles lead
- ElectionsBJP likely to pick Himachal CM today, five-time MLA Jairam Thakur firm favourite
- Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted: Fodder scam dossier involves Rs 950 crore fraud, 55 cases and a former CM
- Modi govt put pressure on CSO to give out good data: Subramanian Swamy
- IITs turn down govt proposal to let NTA hold JEE (Advanced)
- EntertainmentMohammad Rafi birth anniversary: Remembering his top 5 songs that prove he was master
- EntertainmentShahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attend a wedding in Delhi and steal the limelight; see photos
- Entertainment24 years of Darr: 10 lesser known facts about the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer that will make you go, 'really?'
- EntertainmentAkshay shares an adorable picture of Nitara and Valentino 2.0
- SportsDhoni for WC, no Jadeja, Ashwin for South Africa tour
- SportsU-19 captain, Child prodigy, trailblazer: Prithvi’s World
- SportsSushil Kumar breaks PWL auction record
- Reliance Jio effect: Vodafone launches Rs 198 and Rs 229 prepaid plans with 1GB data per day, unlimited calling
- TechnologyMicrosoft's take on Artificial intelligence: ‘AI will be an enabler, is never going to do things on its own’
- Google hires mobile chip designer John Bruno from Apple: Report
- LifestyleTo beat the winter blues, a snack that grandmothers relied on