1 / 7

As Reliance Group completed 40 years, Bollywood came together to celebrate with Ambanis under one roof. The celebration was hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The day was also to commemorate RIL’s founder chairman Dhirubhai Ambani’s 85th birthday which falls on December 28. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan added grace and charm to the event while Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan set the stage on fire with their performance. (Instagram: Varun Dhawan)