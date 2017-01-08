Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and OK Jaanu stars had a busy weekend. See pics

Dear Zindagi actors Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt took time off from their hectic schedules to promote a cause at a recently conducted event in Mumbai. Both the actors lent support for pediatric surgeries. Shah Rukh Khan and Alia even walked on the ramp as part of the event. Alia was looking ravishing with her lovely smile. Esha Gupta was also spotted at the same event. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were seen promoting their upcoming film Ok Jaanu. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor looked at ease and seemed to enjoy each other's company. Both of them are working for the second time in Ok Jaanu. They have earlier worked in the musical hit Aashiqui 2. Directed by Shaad Ali, Ok Jaanu is a remake of Tamil movie Ok Kanmani. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor are promoting the film in a unique way on social media too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor spoke about rumours of being in a live-in with Farhan Akhtar. “That point I felt sad. I wish if only some people (journalists) would be a bit responsible in what they write as so many people read it. So it’s not right to paint an incorrect picture,” she said in an interview. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor has recently wrapped Half Girlfriend shoot too. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapoor looked cool in a casual outfit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt was all smiles for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta looked stunning in a midnight blue gown. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)