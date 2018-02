1 / 9

Every year Auto Expo witnesses the presence of several Bollywood celebrities. Auto Expo 2018 saw Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar among others in attendance. The event which will be open for public from February 9 to14 February is being held in Greater Noida. While King Khan launched Hyundai's 'Swachh Can', John Abraham was present at the launch of Yamaha’s YZF-R3