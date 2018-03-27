1 / 9

Bollywood stars were spotted at a party hosted by the Ambanis for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Akash, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, recently exchanged rings with former schoolmate and childhood friend Shloka. Shloka is the daughter of Russell Mehta, managing director of Rosy Blue Diamonds, and Mona Mehta. At the party, the young couple were blessed by many bigwigs of the film industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkumar Hirani and more. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)