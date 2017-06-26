Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam send Eid wishes to fans, here’re top things actor candidly spoke about on festival

Like every year, Shah Rukh Khan carried out his ritual of waving at his fans on the festival of Eid. The actor along with his little son AbRam came out to his terrace and waved at legions of people gathered outside his home 'Mannat'. Dressed in pristine white kurta pyjama, Shah Rukh looked dashing. Every year the star addresses the media on occasion. When asked about how this Eid was special as he just completed 25 years in the industry, Khan said, "I think every festival, be it Eid or Diwali, is special. It's an opportunity for a family gathering. We get to meet so many people. But, yes, only day before yesterday I realised that I have completed 25 years in the industry, so this Eid is definitely special".

Shah Rukh also recalled his best Eid memories. When asked about his favourite Eid occasions, the star said, "The Eid that I spend with my parents is very dear to me. During childhood, I used to find it very boring. We used to go outside, do prayers and visit our parents' friends house. But now when I look back at those times, they hold a special place in my heart. Especially, after my parents passed away, these memories have become more dear to me". (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan also told reporters about his favourite dish during the festival. When someone asked SRK about his favourite dish, Shah Rukh said, "Do you think I am a foodie? I can eat anything that's cooked in my house. Some Biryani will come from Salman Khan's house. I will eat that". (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about the constant scrutiny of his children. He said, " My children are not movie stars. They are respectful and decent. They can't handle so much attention. Whenever I am in public with them, I make sure they stand for pictures".

Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that he has seen Tubelight and liked it.

When a reporter asked Shah Rukh Khan if he has grown spiritual with time, Shah Rukh said, " I don't know if I have become spiritual, but I have grown gentler. When you have three grown-up children, you tend to see things from a different perspective. As you grow old, you find pleasure in doing small things. Anyways, my family says that I have been boring them with my philosophy for last 25 years".

Shah Rukh also said that he writes whenever he gets time. "Yes, I write sometimes. Whenever I am outdoors, I write". (Source: Varinder Chawla)