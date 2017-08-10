It is Shabir Ahluwalia’s birthday and wife Kanchi Kaul shares a beautiful message

It is TV actor Shabir Ahluwalia 's birthday today. The 38-year-old star and his wife Kanchi Kaul are celebrating the birthday in Croatia. While both Kanchi and Shabir are keeping their fans posted with all that they are doing in this romantic vacation, Kanchi shared a long post for her husband on his special day. Scroll on! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Kanchi Kaul posted, "Your birthday marks another year together; Such happy times, I couldn’t ask for more, Spending precious minutes, hours and days with you, my love, whom I cherish and adore. We’ve shared so much, we two, in love and friendship; Each year our bond just seems to grow and grow. I always want to be right next to you; To be with you means more than you can know." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

She further wrote, "You’re always there for me with a loving smile; I’m never happier than when I know you’re near. I thought my love for you could not grow stronger; And yet I love you even more this year #happybirthday #myoneandonly #bestfriend #starboy #perfectsoul." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul seem to be having a good time. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Kumkum Bhagya fame Abhi aka Shabir Ahluwalia is a father to two beautiful boys. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Shabir in a picture addressed Kanchi as '#girlfriend #alwaysandforever'. Isn't this cute? (Source: Photo by Instagram)