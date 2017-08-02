Secret Superstar, Bhoomi, A Gentleman: Bollywood films to watch out for in the coming months

Bollywood had a bleak first half at the box office. Barring aside one of the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema - Baahubali: The Conclusion, other films like Raees, Kaabil, Jolly LLB 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania were among those very few which managed to pull audience at the theaters. Now, trade pundits are eyeing the year's second half, as all Khans and big actors have releases lined up in the coming months. While, the first look posters and teasers of some of them are already out, several other films are keeping the buzz strong with either its lead pairing or unique storylines. Scroll on to see the movies which might just turn the tables in the weeks ahead.

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Bollywood's love for small town romance continues and this time exploring the romcom genre is actors Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Nil Battey Sannata fame Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari., the film will release on August 18.

A Gentleman: The film has been in news ever since its shooting because of the sizzling chemistry between lead pair Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. The action comedy was initially touted as the sequel to Bang bang, but its makers refuted all reports. Written and directed by Raj and DK, it is scheduled to release on August 25.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: The action thriller has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. The film has been directed by Kushan Nandy and also features Bengali actor Bidita Bag. It is scheduled to release on August 25.

Qaidi Band: The Habib Faisal directorial is the debut film for Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain along with newbie Anya Singh. The Yash Raj film is the story about a group of inmates who form a music band. It will open on August 25.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: The trailer of the drama film just got released hinting that the film will be a laugh riot. Produced by Aanand L Rai, it stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham and is scheduled to release on September 1.

Bhoomi: The upcoming action film directed and co-produced by Omung Kumar is also the comeback for actor Sanjay Dutt since his release from Pune’s Yerwada Central Jail in 2016. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar and Sidhant Gupta, and is slated to release on September 22.

Secret Superstar: It is a musical drama written and directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film features Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij and has Aamir Khan in a cameo. The much awaited film, whose first poster was revealed recently, tells the story of a girl who aspires to be a singer but has to face the wrath of her father. The film is scheduled for release on Diwali 2017.

Ittefaq: Also being called It Happened One Night, this one is a remake of the 1969 film Ittefaq, starring Rajesh Khann and Nanda. This one stars Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, along with Akshaye Khann and Rajkummar Rao. It will release on November 3.