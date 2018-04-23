2 / 6

Satyajit Ray belonged to a family of writers. In his early life, Ray was a huge fan of Oriental art. His frequent visits to Ajanta, Ellora and Elephanta caves stimulated his love for Indian art. He had started his career as an illustrator working for different companies. He was even assigned the job to design the cover for the children's version of Pather Panchali, renamed as Aam Antir Bhepu. While illustrating the book, Ray got hugely influenced by the story and even made it the subject of his feature debut. Shots of his illustrations also featured in the film. (Source: Photo by The Express Archives)