Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's mother Satya Bhardwaj passed away on April 8. While her funeral was conducted at Oshiwara in Mumbai on the same day, a prayer meet was organised on April 11. Imtiaz Ali, Gulzar, KK Menon, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Nimrat Kaur, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan among others were in attendance at the prayer meet. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)