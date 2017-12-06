1 / 6

Actor Sathyaraj and his son Sibiraj make a perfect team. They work and deliver together. And once their films make it to the big screen, it is up to the audience to appreciate their work or throw it in the gutter. They don't carry around the emotional baggage of their failures. Or recycle the same formula that helped them succeed the previous time. The father-son duo is now all set to enthrall the audience with an investigative thriller Sathya.