Sargun Mehta’s birthday bash: Husband Ravi Dubey, friends Asha Negi, Ridhi Dogra make it special for the Punjabi superstar

Television actor and Punjabi movie superstar Sargun Mehta celebrated her birthday, five days after her special day, on September 11 with close friends and family in attendance. The reason for the late celebrations was husband Ravi Dubey's absence as he was away from town because of some work commitments. A day prior to her birthday, Sargun made it much clear that Ravi could not be there with her on her big day. Sharing a photo, she then wrote, "But birthday wont be a “HAPPY” birthday without you @ravidubey2312 …Actually it will be happy but not the eyes twinkling with happiness happy .. 🙂." But the fun photos of the after party seems to have made up for the delay. What say Sargun? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Giving the fans a sneak peek into Sargun's birthday party, Ridhi Dogra shared a series of photos on her Instagram account. The caption written along with the fun photos described the relationship which Ridhi shares with Sargun, Asha Negi, Sanaya Irani and others in her girls' gang. She wrote, "When you find people who not only tolerate your quirks but celebrate them with glad cries of 'me too!' Be sure to cherish them. Because those weirdos are your tribe.'...Pls meet some of the weirdos of my life! Whether we meet less or more. We are all heart and genuine♥️♥️ #aboutlastnight #sargunkibirthdayparty." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Asha Negi also revealed that she prefers chilling at home but with people like Sargun and Ridhi around her, she is ready to make efforts to move out of the comfort of her house. Sharing the photos, the Pavitra Rista actor wrote, "What-E-Night!! I usually like chilling at home and most of the time I get lazy to get out of the house.. but I don't mind taking that effort if my night turns out to be this happening!! 🎊🎊🎊♥️♥️♥️#dostLog #TheseAreTheSoberPictures." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Birthday girl Sargun Mehta, Asha Negi and Ridhi Dogra were all smiles as they posed for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Ravi Dubey poses for a photo with Sargun's Balika Vadhu co-actor Shashank Vyas. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Ravi Dubey clicked a photo with director Ken Ghosh at Sargun Mehta's birthday party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Julie 2 actor Rai Laxmi spotted at Sargun Mehta's birthday bash. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Karanvir Bohra snapped at Sargun Mehta's birthday party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Also seen at the party were Yo Ke Hua Bro actor Aparshakti Khurrana and Bigg Boss fame Suyyash Rai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )