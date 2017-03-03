Sara Ali Khan steals the show at Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan party. Karisma Kapoor and beau were there too

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were in a party mode on Thursday evening and all they needed to do was call some close friends and family over dinner to have a blast with them. But what was the occasion? Well, even we are left wondering. But with Bebo always on her active mode and with her energy never hitting a low we are not surprised to find the new mommy partying. But more than Kareena, it was Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan who stole the show. She looked chic and dreamy at the party. Sara is already leaving the hearts of the youngsters racing with her many public appearances. We wonder what will happen when the star-kid will make it on the silver screen.

Karisma Kapoor too was there at the party with rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal. Karisma dating Mumbai-based Sandeep has been making headlines for a while now. The two were also spotted together at Randhir Kapoor's birthday party and at the Kapoor's dinner at Shashi Kapoor's residence where Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan turned master chefs for the gorgeous ladies Karisma and Kareena.

Sara Ali Khan will be soon making her Bollywood debut. Speculations have been rife that Sara will be launched by Karan Johar and she has been working with the ace-director for quite some time now.

The Arora sisters Amrita and Malaika too reached the Khan's residence to share some fun moments with the Kapoor sister Karisma and Kareena. Amrita, Kareena's BFF, shared a picture of her with Kareena and Malaika on her Instagram account where the two friends look adorable.

Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan came along with husband Kunal Khemu at the party.