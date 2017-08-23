Sara Ali Khan shoots for Kedarnath, Jhanvi Kapoor spotted at airport and Hrithik Roshan steals hearts at an event

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are shooting for their upcoming film Kedarnath, which marks the debut of Sara in the Bollywood industry. It seems that the star kid will be seen in a de-glam role as she sported a suit-salwar in most of the on-shoot pictures. The two were snapped later at Abhishek Kapoor's office in Mumbai. We are keen to see Sara and Sushant in the same frame soon. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara seems ready for the industry. She also knows how to handle the shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jhanvi Kapoor on the other hand was spotted at Mumbai airport last night. This star kid too has everyone's eyes on her. While Sara already has bagged a film, Jhanvi's film has not been announced yet. But she can be seen prepping up for her big Bollywood debut already. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Baadshaho team is on a promotion spree. Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta were also spotted at the airport. Recently, Ajay made a short visit to Ooty before heading for the promotions. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta looked gorgeous in her Indian attire. The actor has been a talking point in the industry for the bold pictures on her personal Instagram account. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)