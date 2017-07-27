Bihar Politics

Sara Ali Khan joins her mother for a walk

Published on July 27, 2017 9:31 pm
    Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan, who will soon be making her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, was spotted with her mother Amrita Singh today. Her father Saif Ali Khan has not been very happy with her daughter's decision to join Bollywood, and Amrita has expressed her disappointment over it. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    These pictures of Sara Ali Khan with her mother is a proof that she is Bollywood ready. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Abhishek Bachchan was also spotted at the airport today. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Abhishek Bachchan looked uber cool in his outfit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Disha Patani was also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating Munna Michael actor Tiger Shroff. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

