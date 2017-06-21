Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor are twinning in their desi look. Are they new best friends of Bollywood?

Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor, the star kids who are ready to debut very soon in Bollywood, were spotted together yet again, this time at the airport. The two of them seemed to be travelling together, and even look like they are twinning when it came to their outfit choices. Both of them were seen in pretty white kurtis as they made their way from the airport. The two have always managed to steal the spotlight when it came to an appearance with parents. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sara Ali Khan's debut project was recently confirmed to be opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, to be directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Her father Saif Ali Khan, recently even clarified that he is worried about the uncertainty in this profession, but is glad about his daughter's foray into the film industry. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Jhanvi Kapoor, Sridevi, and Boney Kapoor's daughter, on the other hand, has not signed any film officially. However, fans and followers of this star kid cannot wait for her to light up the silver screen in a Karan Johar film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

The two might be the next generation of actors and may be pitted against each other, but they seem to get along really. Especially after pictures from Karan Johar's birthday party made its way to the social media. The bond between them was clear for everyone to see. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Before this, they were also spotted going shopping together, meeting for salon sessions and lunch and dinner dates too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )