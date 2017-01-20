Sara Ali Khan, Harshvardhan Kapoor spotted at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s house

We know that one of the jobs of being an actor is to remain glamorous throughout the day. They have an airport look, a look for their various appearances on show and a look to be casually spotted on the streets of Mumbai. Now it seems Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah have given their peers some serious competition. In one single day the two were spotted in various attires and simply rocked at it. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan surely has some secret form of energy. I mean first black, then stripes and then yellow then back to white in one single day. It wouldn't be completely absurd if we suggest he should give some tips to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who is spotted in his same old grey attire throughout the year. As for Varun Dhawan, his attire seems to change every hour. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Winter is here and it seems Varun Dhawan is feeling it too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia looked ravishing in red. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

And then later Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in Pink. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

King Shah Rukh Khan in his most confident self only reminded you a superstar needn't always have to pose to prove his presence felt. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile Sushant Singh Rajput was spotted at Olive. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sarah Ali Khan was spotted at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's place. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu were seen together at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif's apartment. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)