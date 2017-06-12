Sara Ali Khan enjoys Mumbai monsoon with a friend, Sridevi and daughter Jhanvi Kapoor are out for dinner

A similar pattern has emerged in all of Sara Ali Khan's outings. While paparazzi can't get enough of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter's photogenic face, she doesn't like to make eye contact with the camera. Sara, who was in Kedarnath for recce of her upcoming film with Abhishek Kapoor, is back in town. The young lady decided to unwind by catching up with a girlfriend. Sara decided to enjoy the monsoon before she starts working on her first film. We also saw Sridevi along with her lovely daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi and her daughters went out for a dinner last evening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sridevi will next be seen in Mom co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. The speculations are rife that Jhanvi Kapoor will make her debut with Karan Johar's banner. It's reported that the film will be a remake of Marathi film Sairat. The film may also star Ishaan Khattar, Shahid Kapoor's brother. Both Sara and Jhanvi were seen at Karan Johar's birthday bash and seen connecting with each other. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

