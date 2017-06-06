Sara Ali Khan chills with gym partner Rhea Chakraborty, Rani Mukerji shoots for her comeback film Hichki

Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. But even before her debut, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's gorgeous daughter is making heads turn. Sara was spotted in Bandra recently. She was accompanied by actor Rhea Chakraborty. Both Sara and Rhea were seen giggling and we wonder what made them laugh? Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji was also spotted shooting for her comeback film Hichki.

Last night Sara was seen hanging out with her alleged boyfriend Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty. This was Sara and Harshvardhan's first public appearance. The couple was earlier photographed having a late night dinner. The picture went viral and gave rise to the speculations of the two being in a relationship.

Hichki is about a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her strength. Rani had said that the film is based on a positive premise which is why she decided to take it up.

Meanwhile, we also saw Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh promoting their movie Bank Chor.

Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui launched the trailer of their film Munna Michael yesterday.

Nidhhi Agerwal who is making her debut with Munna Michael posed for shutterbugs.

Shraddha Kapoor who is riding high on the success of her last film Half Girlfriend was dressed in casuals.