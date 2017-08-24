Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput party with team post-Kedarnath script-reading

Sushant Singh Rajput and young starlet Sara Ali Khan's fresh pairing in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath has made it one of the most awaited films of the season. The two were spotted along with the Kedarnath team stepping out for dinner in Mumbai late Wednesday.

While Sushant plays a pithoo (a person who carries tourists to the temple) in the film, we are yet to receive details about Sara's role. She has been seen donning traditional attires for the script session and reports are that is where her character is headed.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Pataudi Nawab Saif, has been one of the most talked about celebrity kids in town. Hence, her bagging a star-studded film with Sushant doesn't come as a surprise.

The film is backed by Prerna Arora from KriArj Entertainment and she is seen posing with T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar and Kedarnath team.

Director Abhishek Kapoor has also worked with Sushant in Kai Po Che, let's see if he is able to weave magic again with Sara Ali Khan by his side.