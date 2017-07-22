Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Shweta Nanda, Jaya Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor were all like stars fallen from paradise

Sara Ali Khan is on a roll much before making it big in the Hindi film industry. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has been hogging all the limelight for quite some time now and Bollywood buffs are eagerly waiting for this beautiful star kid to soon make her silver screen debut. Meanwhile, Sara hasn't kept her fans aloof from her daily life updates. She is already the paparazzi's darling. Sometimes she is seen hanging out with her friend and Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and sometimes it is the big Bollywood parties where she is spotted spreading her charm. On Friday, Sara once again made many skip a beat with her ethereal beauty as she made an appearance with mommy Amrita Singh at a fashion event. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

The mother daughter duo complemented each other's beauty as they came together for an event in Delhi. Sara will soon be taking her first step in the world of movies with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is being produced by Ekta Kapoor. Kedarnath, a love story set in the course of a pilgrimage in the hilly terrains of Kedarnath, will go on floors in August. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

National award winning actor Sonam Kapoor was also in the city and seeing the oomph and confidence with which she carried herself, it became difficult to stop staring at the fashionista. Lately, Sonam has been in news for her alleged relationship with Anand Ahuja. On the work front, Sonam will be seen in Padman opposite Akshay Kumar. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

The Bollywood star surprises and shocks in equal measure when she is on the runway. Sonam Kapoor has been in news for her fashion sense as much as she has been appreciated for her films. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Two films old, Disha Patani who is all happy about her first IIFA award for Best Debutant looked gorgeous in her traditional outfit. The diva has been slaying it ever since she has entered the industry. For her fans, her Instagram account has been a delight as Disha keeps sharing her many photos on the photo sharing app. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Another mother-daughter duo which made the paparazzi go gaga was Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Nanda. Both the women looked elegant as they posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by APH Images)