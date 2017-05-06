Sanjay Dutt is colour-coordinated with wife Maanayata at Bhoomi wrap-up party, team Sarkar 3 promotes Ram Gopal Varma film

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is all set to make a comeback with the film Bhoomi, was seen at the wrap-up party of the film along with the cast. He also had wife Maanayata by his side. The couple decided to wear colour coordinated outfits for the special evening. Maanayata even took to Instagram and expressed her love for Sanjay through an emotional post. "Today I am wearing the smile you gave me!! #love #grace #positivity #coupleinblack #beautifullife #lovetoloveyou #traditional #thankyougod #home #blessed," she wrote. Shekhar Suman, who plays Sanjay's close friend in the film, played the perfect host for the night. Meanwhile, team Sarkar 3, including director Ram Gopal Varma and actors Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh and Jackie Shroff promoted their upcoming film in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee were however missing from the event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta also joined Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata and Shekhar Suman to celebrate the completion of their film. It seems the cast had a gala time together. Bhoomi, which marks the actor's comeback after his release from the Yerwada Central Jail, has been directed by Omung Kumar. Soon after its shoot wrapped up, Sanjay had got emotional and said that he had a wonderful time during its filming.

Bhoomi's shoot was completed after an extensive two-and-a-half month schedule around Agra.

Meanwhile, team Sarkar 3 is busy promoting the third film in the hit franchise.

Sarkar 3 will be one of the platforms where Yami Gautam will be seen in a completely different and angry avatar.