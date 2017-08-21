Sanjay Dutt records his first Ganesh Aarti for comeback film Bhoomi

With Ganesh Chaturthi round the corner, Sanjay Dutt is recorded his first Ganesh Aarti for his comeback film Bhoomi. The team of Bhoomi - director Omung Kumar, producers Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh were also present with Sanjay Dutt at the recording studio. The actor being a very strong believer of Lord Ganesha, wanted to record the Aarti on his own. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

He also made sure the Bhoomi trailer has a significant part of the Ganesh Aarti. This would be his comeback as a singer too. The actor has lent his voice to many songs before. Whether it is Chal Mere Bhai's title track or Kaante's forever hit, "Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re", Sanjay has emerged as a surprise for his fans everytime. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay would also be reciting a Sanskrit shlok. The yet untitled song is an edgy devotional number sung by Sanjay and Ajay Gogavale from the popular music duo Ajay-Atul. The song, composed by musical duo Sachin-Jigar, is inspired by mMaa – the divine mother of cosmos and represents the Shiv-Shakti concept.

Music composer Sachin-Jigar said, “Sanjay Dutt is an all rounder. He can sing, act and dance effortlessly at the same time. He is a multi-tasking rockstar for us. He has sung a few Sanskrit shlokas and took precisely 60 minutes in the studio to deliver his part with no prior training.”

Sanjay plays a father in the film who will do anything to save his daughter, Bhoomi, played by Aditi Rao Hydari.