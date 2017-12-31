Sanjay Dutt is ringing in the New Year with wife Maanayata and daughter Trishala
No Comments.
Best of Express
- JeM militants storm paramilitary camp in Pulwama, kill four CRPF personnel
- PM Modi on triple talaq bill: After years of suffering, Muslim women have a way out
- Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel assumes office, likely to get Finance Ministry
- Rajinikanth's big announcement: 'Time to change the system. We have to create spiritual politics'
- PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat': In 2018, we begin the journey from 'Positive India' towards 'Progressive India'
- EntertainmentTiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 9: Salman Khan starrer earns Rs 232.52 cr
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Priyank Sharma: There came a time when I wanted to quit the show
- EntertainmentRajinikanth-Kamal Haasan rivalry continues; first in movies, now in politics
- EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan to announce the title of his Aanand L Rai film on New Year's Day
- SportsLooking back at 2017 through a pair of sports glasses
- SportsVidarbha close-in on maiden Ranji title
- SportsWe definitely can win in SA, says Virat Kohli
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi A1 starts receiving stable version of Android 8.0 Oreo
- TechnologySamsung will launch next-gen Exynos chip on January 4, likely to power the Galaxy S9
- TechnologyOnePlus 5T to get a new sandstone variant, launch set for January 2018
- LifestyleRatna Pathak Shah, Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar and more: A letter to their 18-year-old selves from the present