Sanjay Dutt’s biopic: Ranbir Kapoor to Manisha Koirala everyone who is a part of it

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has fulfilled the wish of many who wanted to watch the life of Bollywood's favourite ‘baba’ Sanjay Dutt, on the big screen. 'Munna Bhai' Sanjay Dutt's life has been one roller coaster. From losing his mother even before he could begin his career to his rise and fall in films, his imprisonment, and several other controversies, the actor went through a lot in the 57-years of his life. Interestingly, it was Hirani only who gave Sanjay's dying career a fresh air with Munnabhai MBBS series. In the biopic, Hirani has made sure of keeping the right casting in order to make the film riveting. While Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the titular role, Hirani could not think of anyone but Manisha Koirala for the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother and legendary actor Nargis in the biopic.

While it was difficult for many to imagine lean and fit Ranbir Kapoor getting into the shoes of Khalnayak Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir is leaving no stone unturned to resemble the actor. According to reports, to get the body language right, Ranbir has watched over 250 hours of Sanjay Dutt’s footage, which includes his films, videos, interview, appearances, etc. The Rockstar actor had also undergone some bone-breaking workout sessions to get a body like Sanjay Dutt.

Sonam Kapoor will be seen in the role of one of the Bollywood actors whom Sanjay Dutt dated back in the 1980s and 1990s. We are just wondering if her role will be modeled around Madhuri Dixit who famously dated Sanjay. Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will be seen romancing on the silver screen after ten years. The duo began their career together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya.

Manisha Koirala who fought her battle with ovarian cancer seems a perfect choice to play Sanjay Dutt's mother and actor Nargis in the biopic, since Nargis too suffered with pancreatic cancer back in 1981, and later succumbed to it. Manisha and Sanjay Dutt have romanced on screen in movies like Kartoos, Khauff, Yalgaar among others. Manisha’s outstanding work in movies like Dil Se, Khamoshi, and Bombay has been lauded by critics, fans, and even the entire fraternity.

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata will be played by actor Dia Mirza who has shared the screen with the actor in Parineeta and Lage Raho Munnabhai.