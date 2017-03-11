Sanjay Dutt biopic: Ranbir Kapoor’s beefed up look to play Sanjay Dutt cannot be missed

Ranbir Kapoor, who is stepping into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming biopic by Rajkumar Hirani, says the film will be not gloss over the controversies associated with the actor. Bollywood biopics generally steer away from the negative aspects of the subject but Ranbir says their movie will not be a propaganda. "The audience will get to know the real Sanjay Dutt. There is a certain image about him because of the controversies and his imprisonment. Whatever we have shown in the film is an honest portrayal. There is no exaggeration nor is it a propaganda film. It is not like just because we are making a film, we have to show him in a very positive light," Ranbir Kapoor said. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

The 34-year-old actor says initially he was apprehensive to take on the role as the story is very honest. "When Sanjay Dutt heard the story, he never asked for a change, which I think is very brave of him."I don't know how someone can live a life which has so many ups and downs. It will take me 100 lives to replicate it... He is very child-like, has a positive outlook in life at the face of hardships and tough times. He also has a very strong will." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Jagga Jasoos opposite his former girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt have worked in several films like Munna Bhai and PK.

When Sanjay Dutt was released from jail, Rajkummar Hirani had shot a video of him coming out from the prison to use it in the movie.