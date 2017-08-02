Not only Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi but these Bollywood posters too were ‘inspired’ by Hollywood

After Bhoomi's first poster was unveiled, fans trolled the makers of the Sanjay Dutt film for the poster's similarity to a 2011 poster of Liam Neeson's The Grey. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who helmed Sanjay Dutt starrers Dus and Tathastu, even took to Facebook to defend Bhoomi's poster. He wrote, "Bollywood is so full of some Bizarre, out of work, useless pests. Can't put a movie together themselves and they start running down other people's work the moment a movie gets off the ground. This afternoon saw a FANTASTIC poster of 'BHOOMI' (I have nothing to do with the film but for the fact that I love Sanju). Minutes later another Liam Neeson Poster of a movie called Grey started circulating as the one BHOOMI copied. F**K YOU GUYS!!! It is a bloody close up and I attach here quite a few such posters that for sure did not copy each other. These are posters made of a close up. I think the BHOOMI Poster is fantastic and that's it. Why don't the losers that are sitting on their a**es running down other people's work start writing a movie that can be made. Movies are about magic that a large team puts together over years. Blood, Sweat and money goes behind it. If you start talking s**t about movies from the point they get off the ground you will ruin the magic. And you losers, remember if Bollywood does well, chances are you will also get to make a film someday. Sorry about my abusive language. But I am ANGRY. VERY ANGRY!!! So, if you can't put a movie together SHUT THE F**K UP."



But this is not the first time. In the past, we have seen many Bollywood posters which seem to have taken some inspiration from Hollywood posters. In the list falls, Aamir Khan's PK, Akhshay Kuma's Rowdy Rathore, Shah Rukh Khna's Ra.One and many more. Scroll on to see a few!