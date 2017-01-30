Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya engaged. See her engagement ring, inside pics of ceremony

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got engaged in a gala ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday night and the stars could not be happier. Samantha shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen doing a jig and she captioned it "my state of mind right now." She also shared the photo of her engagement ring, a massive solitaire, on Monday. She wrote along with the pic, "He put a ring on it 😍❤️ #myengagementsaree #mystory #mywholelife #thankyoukoecsh #cantgetbetter ❤️❤️❤️." (Source: Twitter/@AnnapurnaStudios)

Putting end to the long confusion and speculations, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got engaged at a private ceremony on Sunday night in Hyderabad. Only Akkineni relatives and big Tollywood stars got the chance to bless the couple at the venue. The duo was also the most celebrated couple in the who would be hard to miss in any Tollywood bash.

Hours after Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya engagement gala, congratulatory messages for Tollywood film fraternity started pouring in. For some, the two stars made for the cutest couple that the T-town has ever seen and for others, it's their family getting bigger.

After Nagarjuna announced the news, Chai's sibling Akhil, who got engaged to Shriya Bhupal last year, was the first to congratulate the couple. "My brother and my new sister! I'm the happiest thammudu in the world. Love you guys !," Akhil tweeted.

Next in the line was Rana Daggubati whose words will definitely leave you teary-eyed. "My big family just got bigger!! The smiles of my cousin and my sister!! Priceless!! ❤️❤️❤️wishing them a lifetime of happiness!!" tweeted Rana. Rana and Sam worked in just one film, Bangalore Natakal in Tamil, the remake of Malayalam blockbuster Bangalore days. Comedy star Allari Naresh also wished the duo calling them the cutest couple. "Congratulations @chay_akkineni and @Samanthaprabhu2 - You both are by far the cutest couple!" he posted.