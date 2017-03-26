Samantha Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya’s adorable pics prove why they are the most drool-worthy couple in Tollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya make us want to believe in the saying that some couples are made in heaven. The actors, who first appeared together in 2010 Telugu release Ye Maaya Chesave, have stunned their fans not only with their onscreen chemistry, but even off-screen cuteness. Samantha has been posting some candid moments with Chaitanya post their engagement, and we are totally jealous because they are so perfect together. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Both the actors are busy with their respective film projects but that ain't stopping them from spending some quality time. Recently, Samantha shared a picture which made us go gaga about the couple. She went partying with her friends and Chaitanya, and posted a picture on Instagram saying, " Everyday, you save me."

In another post, Samantha shared that she feels blessed to have someone like Chaitanya. She wrote, "He makes me breakfast before he goes to work . ❤️️ *kneelsdown *thanksthelord followed by a #iamthequeenoftheworld moment #postsoninsta 😂😁" Seeing these pictures, who wouldn't think as to why we don't get to see such love stories anymore? The couple has been dating ever since their first film together and got engaged on 29th January this year. They had a double engagement, involving both Hindu and Christian traditions just like we saw in their film, Ye Maya Chesave.

While women in Akkineni family have not really worked in the industry post-marriage, Naga Chaitanya was clear that Samantha will continue to do films. In an interview, he said, "She has worked hard to achieve her stardom. Unlike me, she had no family empire to back her career in Telugu cinema."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, fondly known are SamChai, would be tying the knot by end of this year. And their fans just cannot wait for this magic to happen.