Jodhpur court will announce the verdict of the infamous blackbuck poaching case on April 5. The infamous case involves Salman Khan, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Neelam as the actors were together when the blackbucks were apparently hunted by the actors. The incident occurred in 1998 when the actors were shooting for the film Hum Saath Hum Saath Hain. Apart from killing endangered wild animals, a case had been filed against Salman Khan for the possession of firearms with expired licenses. The actor has been acquitted in that case. For the verdict tomorrow, the actors have already reached Jodhpur. (Source: Photo by APH images)