Salman Khan’s Tubelight is his lowest first weekend earner in six years. Here are the records

For a Salman Khan film, Eid is synonymous with a golden opportunity to send ticket windows in a frenzy and churning out records. Salman Khan has dominated the Eid slot for the last six years. With Tubelight, Salman's reign on Eid seasonal slot seems to be loosening up a bit. Tubelight's first-weekend collection is lowest among Salman's Eid releases during the last six years. With a first weekend collection of Rs 64.77 crore, Tubelight falls way behind his previous Eid blockbusters including Kick, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Tubelight hardly showed any growth on Saturday and Sunday. Its first two day collections hovered around Rs 21 crore and film showed a marginal growth on Sunday. Here's a look at how Salman Khan's previous Eid releases fared during the weekend.

Salman Khan's previous Eid releases have witnessed huge weekend collection, with some of them collecting over Rs 100 crore within a span of three days. Kabir Khan and Salman Khan's last collaboration Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015 earned Rs 102.60 cr during first weekend. The film saw Salman playing a regular man who takes the responsibility of getting a girl safely to her country, Pakistan. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same.

Salman Khan's film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo that was not released on Eid collected an impressive 129.77 crore during first weekend.

The 2016 film Sultan, which was based on wrestling, collected Rs 105.53 crore during the weekend. The film got rave reviews and critics applauded Salman for playing a middle-aged man finally. We saw Salman playing a wrestler with utmost conviction. The film got a five-day weekend.

Kabir Khan and Salman Khan's first collaboration Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 collected Rs 100.16 crore. The spy thriller also starred Katrina Kaif and had a five-day weekend.

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2011 film Bodyguard took home Rs 88.75 crore. This film also released on Wednesday to cash in on Eid rush.