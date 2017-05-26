Salman Khan can’t stop laughing as he greets fans at his house. What was he pointing at?

After watching the trailer of his film Tubelight, Salman Khan took to the balcony of his house and spent time just waving and greeting his fans. Salman had brother Sohail Khan with him too. Dressed in blue Tubelight tees, both brothers waved, said namaste, smiled and greeted the fans. But the Salman just started laughing uproariously as he pointed as someone or something in the crowd. We are wondering what made Salman just laugh out aloud? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

But this should be a welcome change for Salman Khan who confessed during Tubelight trailer launch that he is having some difficult months. He said he hates watching Tubelight trailer becaues it makes him tear up when he sees Om Puri in it. The veteran actor passed away earlier this year. Salman also accepted that he broke down a number of times when he dubbed for Tubelight. "In fact, during the dubbing of the film also, being a grown up man, my tears were coming up... it was really bad! And coming from us (Pathans) is really bad," Salman Khan said.

Tubelight is an entertaining family drama set in a small town in the hills of north India, and tells the story of one man's love for his family and his unshakeable belief in himself. After Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir Khan and Salman Khan have come together for the third time to tell another heartwarming story about the power of doing good. The trailer also has Shah Rukh Khan's cameo and late actor Om Puri.The film will release in theaters this Eid 2017.

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan last came together on screen in 2008 films, God Tussi Great Ho and Hello.

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan also took out some time from their busy schedule for their nephew Aahil.

Salman Khan is presently also shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger.