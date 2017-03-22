Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, how much Bollywood stars paid as advance tax

The list of stars from Bollywood who have paid their income tax in advance is out, and Salman Khan has come out at the top. The actor, whose film Sultan released amid fanfare last year and collected over Rs 500 crore globally, paid an advance tax of Rs 44.5 crore. Last year, the actor had paid Rs 32 crore, so there has been a 39 percent increase in his tax deduction. He is looking forward to the release of his next film Tubelight directed by Kabir Khan this year.

Akshay Kumar comes next in the list with Rs 29.5 crore. The actor, who was a part of films like Airlift, Rustom and most recently Jolly LLB 2, paid Rs 30 crore last year. The dip might seem like nothing, but it is Rs 50 lakh. Has the actors choice of films resulted in this?

Hrithik Roshan came in third with Rs 25.5 crores vs Rs 14 crores last year. That is almost double the amount of what he paid last year.

The popular comedian Kapil Sharma, who is currently in the middle of a controversial spat with Sunil Grover, has come in fourth with Rs 23.9 crores as compared to Rs 7 crores that he paid last year. The number also reveals his dramatic rise in the last year.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is a part of Sanjay Dutt's biopic and is awaiting the release of Jagga Jasoos, paid Rs 16.5 crore compared to Rs 22.3 crore last year.

Aamir Khan, who gave a blockbuster hit with Dangal in the beginning of the year has paid Rs 14.8 crore this year, while last year he had paid Rs 9.6 crore.

Karan Johar, director and the head of Dharma Productions, has paid Rs 11.7 crore this year as compared to Rs 2 crores last year.

Deepika Padukone, who was seen in xXx: Return of Xander Cage as Serena, has paid Rs 10.25 crore, and she paid Rs 9 crore last year.

Alia Bhatt, who impressed the critics and her fans with Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi last year, paid Rs 4.33 crore, while last year she had paid 2.9 crore.