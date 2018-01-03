Dangal – Rs 2026.65 crore
Aamir Khan's sports drama Dangal tops the chart with its super collection of more than Rs 2000 crore. Dangal's domestic collections also stand at a whopping Rs 387.38 crore. Internationally, Dangal saw a public release in countries like Australia, China, New Zealand, the US and UK among others. The film also stars Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the roles of Aamir's daughters. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir himself, Dangal is loosely based on the Phogat family, narrating the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become India's first world-class female wrestlers.
(All figures have been sourced from trade analyst Taran Adarsh)