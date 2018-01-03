1 / 7

Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs 423.59 crore



When it comes to box office performance, 2017 was pretty dismal for Bollywood releases. Save Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai. The last big release of the year is breaking one record after another with its stupendous performance at the box office. The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer has already raked in Rs 326.60 crore at the domestic market. In the overseas market, Tiger Zinda Hai is about to hit the coveted Rs 100 crore mark with its collection of Rs 96.99 crore. Therefore, the film's total earnings stand at a whopping Rs 423.59 crore which makes it the seventh highest all-time worldwide grosser replacing Aamir Khan's 2009 release 3 Idiots. The fact that Tiger Zinda Hai has had just ten days of run at the box office till now makes fans all the more hopeful of the film's success in the future. Here's looking at other top Bollywood films that have raked in the moolah at the worldwide box-office.