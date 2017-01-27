Hum sab innocent hain: Salman Khan and other celebs record statement in blackbuck case

No one killed the blackbucks. They died a natural death. Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu recorded their statement in the 1998 blackbuck case on Friday and pleaded 'not guilty'. Asked about the allegations levelled by the prosecution, the stars said they have been implicated. Salman in his reply said that he couldn't have gone out for poaching due to security reasons, especially in the evenings or night. The case dates back to when the stars were shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain near Jodhpur. They were accused of killing two blackbucks, a protected animal.

Salman Khan on Friday recorded his statement in a court in Jodhpur in alleged blackbuck poaching incident, and he pleaded not guilty. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was asked 65 questions in the court. When asked his religion, the actor said, "I'm Hindu and Muslim both. I'm Bhartiya". He said in English, "I'm an Indian."

Salman Khan had reached the court with other co-accused in the case – Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Saif Ali Khan at 11.20 am.

The Bajarangi Bhaijaan actor was in the court for close to one hour and left immediately after his statement was recorded.

The CJM court had earlier asked the Bollywood celebrities to appear on January 25 to record statement, but the stars, including Salman and Saif, did not come on that day citing security reasons.