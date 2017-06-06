Salman Khan plays the perfect gentleman for rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Are we still missing Katrina Kaif?

When Salman Khan got possessive about Katrina Kaif's dress and sitting posture at the launch event of IIFA 2017, many got hopeful of them getting back together. But those who wish to see Salman-Katrina as a couple might have to get satiated with their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai only. In real life, for now, it is only Iulia Vantur who is getting all the attention of Bollywood's Dabangg Khan. And being close to Salman means being even closer to his family. Probably, this is why we see Iulia at every party of the Khan-daan. On Monday evening, Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri hosted a house party and her guest list didn't miss Iulia's name. In fact, both Salman and Iulia were spotted together outside Alvira's house. Like a gentleman, Salman walked behind the Romanian beauty and escorted her to the car. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur created headlines when they last attended Ahil's first birthday bash in Maldives. The two were even spotted getting cozy there. With their frequent public appearances and Salman promoting Iulia's songs, it is getting difficult for the naysayers to keep their relationship under wraps. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Not only did Salman and Iulia attend the party together, they also arrived in the same car. After seeing their pictures together, we can only request Sallu Bhai to make his relationship with Iulia official soon. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sohail Khan who is all set to share the screen with brother Salman in Tubelight was also spotted holding Arpita Khan Sharma's little baby boy Ahil in his arms. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The entire Khan family was at Alvira's house to attend the party. From Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan to Ayush Sharma everyone reached the party venue. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arpita Khan Sharma and Ayush Sharma came for the party with their adorable son Ahil. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Helen also arrived at Alvira's house. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)