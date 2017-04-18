Not Salman Khan, his nephew Ahil is the star of Da-Bang tour. See pics from their Hong Kong tour

Salman Khan's nephew Ahil is one lucky kid for several reasons. One of them is the kind of love and pampering he gets from his mamu Salman. The actor was in Hong Kong to complete the first leg of his Da-Bang tour. Post-performance, he was surprised by his family members who had flown in to meet and greet the star. But it seems like the main reason behind the surprise was Ahil. In a picture that has gone viral, we can see Salman holding the little one in a baby carrier.

The way he looks comfortable carrying Ahil, we are assured that Salman would make a great father. But before the little one fell asleep, mamu Salman had played a lot with him. In pictures shared by Arpita Khan Sharma, Ahil's mother and Salman's sister, Ahil can be seen taking a joyous ride on a toy car while being monitored by Salman, who was standing right next to him.

Little Ahil did not only meet Salman but also other members of Salman's Da-Bang tour. In a picture, we can see Daisy Shah holding Ahil while Sohail, Arpita, Aayush Sharma, Prabhu Deva and other members of the concert are posing for a picture. But where is Sonakshi Sinha?

Salman and Ahil's relationship has always been in the news for being so real and adorable. The little one has been visiting every Salman Khan set, which eventually has turned out to be a massive hit. So, is Ahil Salman's lucky charm? Well, only the actor has the answer to it.

Well, Ahil has also visited Salman's Tubelight sets, which is yet to release. And we can totally expect it to be a hit.