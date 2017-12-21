2 / 6

1. Salman Khan



First and foremost reason to watch Tiger Zinda Hai is obviously Salman Khan. All of us are well aware of the kind of fan following Bollywood's Bhai enjoys among fans. In fact, his last release this year Tubelight was one of biggest box-office hits of the year even after being panned by critics. So, in short, Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be the only thing that people talk about for days.