After promoting Tiger Zinda Hai on the sets of Bigg Boss 11 and Dance Champions, the next stop of Tiger aka Salman Khan and Zoya aka Katrina Kaif were the sets of dance reality show Dance India Dance. Salman who has been a regular on the sets of the show graced its stage yet again and seemed to have a good time bonding with the super judge of the show Mithun Chakraborty. As the photos suggest, the Dabangg Khan presumably was in a mood to have some fun with the contestants as well the judges of the show.