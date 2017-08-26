Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Priyanka Chopra and Aahana Pandey attend Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Only in Express
Published on August 26, 2017 10:41 am
    Every year, the biggies of the Hindi film industry seek blessings from Ganapati Bappa for the good and well-being of themselves and their family. Out of the entire industry, Salman Khan's Ganapati celebrations are one of the most awaited ones not only for the actor and his family but also his contemporaries and media as it is nothing less than a gala time for everyone. But this year, Salman chose to not celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at his Galaxy apartment but at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Along with Salman, his close friend and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also made her presence felt at the celebration. Salman and Iulia did not get clicked together but it seems the two walked into the event within the gap of five minutes. So, were they together before heading for Arpita's house? Well, we do not know about that but Salman also attended the biggest Ganapati celebration at Ambani's house where we saw him posing with Anant Ambani. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Next big celebrity who attended the Ganapati celebration at Arpita's house was Priyanka Chopra. The actor, who has wrapped her two Hollywood films and is soon to begin the third series of Quantico, has stayed away from making any public appearances ever since she has flown to India for a couple of days to finalise the Bollywood script she would soon begin working on. The actor looked gorgeous. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Priyanka and Arpita's bond is also something that people are not much aware of. At every bash hosted by Arpita, Priyanka features in the very important guests list. The two were also spotted hanging out in New York City, where Arpita, her husband Aayush and their son Ahil had spent their vacation. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Aahana Pandey, daughter of Chunkey Pandey, was also seen attending the Ganesh puja at the Arpita's house. The actor is soon to make her debut in the industry. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Sonakshi Sinha was also seen attending the bash. The actor looked extremely gorgeous in her Indian avatar. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Salman's friend and co-star Karisma Kapoor was also among the guests at the bash. The two have worked together in many films, including Judwaa. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Arpita's best buddies Shabbir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul graced the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Veteran actor Helen too visited Arpita's house to seek blessings from Ganapati Bappa. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

