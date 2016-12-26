Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur celebrate Christmas at Arpita Khan’s party, see pics

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur may not publicly accept their relationship and stick to 'we are good friend,' but as they say a picture is worth a thousand words. And we have got plenty of photos here. Salman and the Romanian beauty was a part of yet another big Khan-daan bash on Sunday as Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a Christmas party. It was the first Christmas party for son Ahil and mamu Salman was very much a part of it, as was his alleged girlfriend. The two came together in Salman's car. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Indian politician and Bollywood actress Bina Kak, who happens to be a close family friend of Salman, accompanied the actor and Iulia Vantur. Iulia was seen a bit conscious that she is being captured by the cameras with her 'best friend' Salman. But Bhai Salman just could not care less. These pictures are a proof that Iulia Vantur is very much back in the actor’s life and at Khan-daan’s family events after a long absence while she was away in her home country. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur left from Arpita's house in the same car. As Salman took the front seat, Iulia was accompanied at the back by Bina. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan is all set to ring in his 51st birthday on December 27 and good friend Iulia Vantur has pledged to give the superstar all her love and respect as a birthday gift. When asked what she would gift Salman on his birthday, Iulia told indianexpress.com, recently, "I would love to give all my love and respect to Salman." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Iulia also expressed hope that they would celebrate Salman’s birthday this time around too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)